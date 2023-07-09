Torrential rains lash several states across north India; IMD issues red alerts for several states

Over a dozen deaths have been recorded in north India in the last 24 hours, as torrential rains lashed several states for the second day in a row on Sunday.

Aside from traffic jams and rail delays, reports of landslides, flash floods, and severe waterlogging have been streaming in, affecting tens of thousands of people.

A combination of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is causing an extreme rainfall spell throughout northwest India, including Delhi, which received the most rain in a single day in July since 1982.

#WATCH | Moderate to heavy rain to continue in Delhi today Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 153mm of rain at 0830 hours today, the highest since 25th July 1982: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/Mz9kIB8geX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Narsinghpur Chowk as the city continues to receive heavy rain pic.twitter.com/AhA4XtfUNX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red advisories for multiple states, predicting severe rain in north India over the next 1-2 days.

#WATCH | Rainwater enters a few houses located in the area around the Housing Board colony in Ambala Cantt, Haryana pic.twitter.com/FUqvy7Held — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Unseasonal snowfall, rains lash Ladakh; red alert issued

Unseasonal snowfall and torrential rains pounded Ladakh, causing the meteorological service to issue a red alert for the area, according to authorities.

The rains also caused landslides on the Leh-Kargil-Srinagar National roadway in Lamayuru, forcing the crucial roadway to close, they added.

According to officials, the high-altitude passes in both the Leh and Kargil districts saw unseasonal snowfall overnight following two days of rain.

Rangdum hamlet in Kargil received about three inches of snow, while other regions, like Pensi la, Zanskar, and the hills surrounding Kargil, were also blanketed with snow, they claimed.

Traffic on the Kargil-Zanskar route was halted as a precaution, they added.

The major Leh-Kargil highway was stopped for traffic following the landslip near Lamayuru, and an effort is ongoing to clean the debris and make the road traffic worthy, authorities said.

Heavy rain batters Rajasthan, four killed

Heavy to extremely heavy rain drenched many districts of Rajasthan in the previous 24 hours, killing four people in different incidences.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar following incessant rainfall in the region. (08.07) pic.twitter.com/VOLYgo3tw2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 9, 2023

According to authorities, a man and a woman were killed by lightning in Chittorgarh, while two males drowned in two separate incidences in Sawai Madhopur.

Over the next several days, the Met Department predicts very heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Jalore, and Pali districts.

3 killed in UP due to heavy rains

An official reported that a mother and her small daughter were murdered on Sunday after their house's roof fell owing to heavy rain.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parmanand Jha, the event occurred about 3.30 a.m. in Niyazura village, Muzaffarnagar district.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl died in Sirathu after a tree limb fell on her house's tin shed after heavy rains, according to authorities. The event also harmed the girl's younger sibling.

Flood alert issued for two Jammu districts amid incessant rains

On Sunday, a red warning was issued for Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts, as well as lower catchment regions, due to continuous rainfall in the region for the third day in a row.

The meteorological agency issued the notice after receiving information from several places that the water level in rivers and streams had crossed the danger line this morning.

VIDEO | Flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah district as water level in Neeru river rises due to heavy rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/jSJoS2Vzx1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

Red alert has been issued for Kathua, Samba, and other lower catchment regions in the Jammu region, as the potential of flooding and flash flooding has increased significantly. A meteorological service official encouraged everyone to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours.

Five killed as heavy rains lash Himachal

Heavy rains slammed Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, causing landslides, destroying homes, and killing five people, officials said.

#WATCH | Swollen water canal near Kullu bus stand following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aMa2lr3MNJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Three members of a family were murdered after their house collapsed after a landslip caused by rainfall in Shimla's Kotgarh region. Officials named the deceased as Anil, his wife Kiran, and their son Swapnil.

A landslip also destroyed a temporary home in Kullu, killing a lady. In another incidence, a person was buried alive after a landslip in Chamba's Katiyan tehsil on Saturday night.

According to the state emergency operations centre, thirteen landslides and nine flash floods have been recorded across the state in the last 36 hours.