Torrential rains in Delhi cause waterlogging, traffic snarls, MeT warns of moderate to heavy showers throughout the day

New Delhi: People in the national capital woke up to heavy rains and had to face water-logging and traffic snarls at various places of the city for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The meteorological (MeT) department warned of moderate to heavy rains throughout the day. The Delhi Police has been alerting the commuters about the routes that can be avoided.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered 45.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, while the Palam observatory recorded 37.4 mm of precipitation during the same period.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 51.8 mm of rains and the ridge area recorded 46.2 mm, while Ayangar recorded 41.9 mm of rainfall, an official of the MeT department said.

Waterlogging was reported at Zakir Hussain college, near Ramlila Maidan, and civic centre in central Delhi.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported at RTR Marg in the carriageway from Vasant Kunj towards airport.

Waterlogging has also caused congestion at Okhla Mandi, Badarpur railway underpass, Under IP flyover, Under Modi mill flyover, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, etc.

Waterlogging on the streets affected traffic in many areas of Delhi, while in Ghaziabad, many schools remained closed under the directions of the district magistrate on account of heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

However, schools in Delhi and Noida remained opened on Friday.