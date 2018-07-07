Football world cup 2018

TopperLearning launches Topper TV for K-12 students; D2H educational channel to be available via ISRO's EDUSAT

India FP Staff Jul 07, 2018 09:20:48 IST

Education portal TopperLearning has launched a new D2H educational channel Topper TV for students and will be available via ISRO's EDUSAT satellite, according to the company's news website. The D2H channel will offer video lessons to students from kindergarten to Class 12.

Representational image. AFP

EDUSAT, or GSAT-3, is the first dedicated "educational satellite" that provides satellite-based two-way communication to the classrooms for delivering educational materials. Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2004, it is meant to facilitate distant classroom education for students in secondary as well as higher classes.

This is a second major initiative by TopperLearning to make video lessons available to students. Recently, the portal had joined hands with the Haryana government to provide video lessons on Maths and Science to over 9,000 students from kindergarten to Class 12 in government schools in the state.

The videos are also made in Hindi so that it is easier for the students to learn.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 09:20 AM

