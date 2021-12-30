Top tourist destinations in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve

December is the best month to visit Gulmarg, one can enjoy bonfires, the town receives fresh snowfall in December and skiing lovers from across the country throng the place

Well, it’s finally time to say goodbye to 2021 and the best way to do that is to take a short vacation and go on a trip.

And, if you are planning to travel within India here are some coolest tourist destinations that you should definitely consider visiting.

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)

New year is a great time to explore Gulmarg and this town is a marvellous place to begin your year with. Gulmarg is a preferred destination for mountain-based adventure activities. December is the best month to visit Gulmarg, you can enjoy bonfires in its freezing atmosphere. This town receives fresh snowfall in December and skiing lovers from across the country throng the place.

Rann of Kutch (Gujarat)

December is the best time to visit Rann of Kutch and experience the Rann Utsav. The festival is celebrated with music, folk dance and much more. Give your New Year celebration a royal twist here.

Gangtok (Sikkim)

Gangtok is another great place to celebrate the New Year. This city is primarily a tourist destination and is crowded with people during Christmas and New Year. Gangtok, located in Sikkim’s Eastern Himalayan Range, sits at an altitude of 1,437 meters. It is a perfect hill station to spend some quality time with family.

Goa

Known as country’s most popular party state, Goa is in everyone’s bucket list. People can enjoy dance festival and other explore other trendy ways to celebrate the Christmas and the New Year. They can also explore old churches, temples and don’t forget to try the local cuisines.

Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali is also called the 'Valley of the Gods' and it is packed with tourists throughout the year. People can experience hippy culture here and the hilly town also offers a bunch of adventure activities. During the visit, people can also drop by the Solang Valley and surrounding areas.

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu)

If you are a beach lover, then this is the place for you. People visiting Puducherry can enjoy the beach parties here on the New Year's Eve. Tourists can also witness fireworks and bonfires at the shoreline.

Coorg (Karnataka)

Coorg, also termed as the 'Scotland of India', is a tourist spot that you can bank on this New Year. It is a less explored place and can be a perfect destination to celebrate New Year’s eve. Waterfall and pleasant weather will certainly add to your expectation, winning your heart.