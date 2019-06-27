Top agendas for Narendra Modi at G-20 Osaka Summit: Sustainable development, climate change, terrorism and women empowerment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that progress achieved in combating global challenges like terrorism and climate change will be discussed at the G20 Summit in Japan and it will also be a platform to share India's development experience of the past five years.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Osaka in Japan for the G20 Summit, Modi said he looked forward to discussing major challenges and opportunities faced by the world with other global leaders. "Women empowerment, issues related to digitalisation and artificial intelligence, and progress in achieving 'Sustainable Development Goals' and in our common efforts to address major global challenges such as terrorism and climate change form the rich agenda of the summit," he said.

The prime minister said that the summit will provide an important opportunity to reinforce India's strong support to "reformed multilateralism", which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in the fast-changing world. "The summit will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people to the government to continue on the path to progress and stability," he said.

Modi said Osaka Summit will also be an important stepping stone for India hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, when a 'New India' will be ushered in, in the 75th anniversary year of Independence. The prime minister, who will have several meetings on the sidelines of the summit, said he looked forward to engaging with leaders of India's major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

"I also look forward to host the next Russia, India, and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines and also to participate in the next informal meetings of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he said.

