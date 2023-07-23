Toll Plaza Rampage: MNS workers react to delay of Raj Thackeray's son's convoy, WATCH video

A toll plaza at the newly opened Samruddhi Mahamarg became the target of alleged vandalism when workers associated with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) took to the streets.

The incident occurred after MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray, encountered a delay at the highway on Saturday night. A video capturing the chaotic scene quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering attention.

Reports state that on the evening of July 22, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena president Amit Thackeray was traveling from Ahmednagar to Sinnar.

However, his convoy was forced to wait for an extended period of approximately 30 minutes at the Samriddhi Highway toll booth in Sinnar.

This delay seemed to ignite the tempers of the MNS workers, leading to the destructive act of vandalism.

In the viral video, individuals wielding sticks can be seen causing damage and shattering the glass windows of the toll plaza.

The MNS workers claimed that there was no valid reason for the delay imposed on Amit Thackeray’s convoy at the toll booth.

This led to the mistreatment by the toll plaza workers apparently provoked the MNS workers to take drastic action.

MNS has a history of confrontations with toll plazas in Maharashtra. Previously, the party had launched protests against what they alleged to be “illegal money collection” at various toll plazas across the state.

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the MNS, had previously issued a warning to toll plaza operators, threatening them with MNS-style retaliation if they continued to collect tolls beyond the allotted time.