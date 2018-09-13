Toll in Telangana bus tragedy climbs to 61; injured receiving treatment in Jagtial, Karimnagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The death toll in Tuesday's bus tragedy in Telangana rose to 61, with three passengers succumbing to their injuries on Wednesday.

As many as 58 people were killed when an overcrowded bus of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plunged into a gorge near Kondagattu in Jagtial district, about 190 kilometres from Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Two injured succumbed at a hospital in Karimnagar on Wednesday night. One person succumbed earlier in the day. According to officials, 40 injured were still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Jagtial, Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The bus, carrying 101 passengers, fell into the gorge when the driver lost control at a speed breaker. Brake failure is suspected to be the cause of what is believed to be the worst-ever bus accident in the country. The state government has suspended depot manager of TSRTC's Jagtial depot for alleged negligence and ordered a thorough probe.

Meanwhile, a lawyer on Wednesday approached the state's human rights commission, seeking direction to police to book cases of culpable homicide against the officials whose negligence led to the accident. Arun Kumar, a High Court lawyer, also sought Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia each for the families of the dead.