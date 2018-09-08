Toll in rain-related incidents since 1 September rises to 79 in Uttar Pradesh; six more lives lost today

Lucknow: Six people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the toll since 1 September to 79. One person was rescued by Indian Air Force personnel, officials said in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Commissioner of Relief Sanjay Kumar said there were two deaths each in Allahabad and Fatehpur, and one each in Firozabad and Etawah on Saturday. "The district magistrate of Lalitpur confirmed that one person was rescued today (Saturday) by Indian Air Force personnel in Kadesarakala village of Talbehat Tehsil. He was marooned on an island in Betwa river after water was released from the Matatilla dam," he said.

On Friday, two persons died in the state — one in Sultanpur and other in Mirzapur. Thursday witnessed the loss of one life each in Mirzapur, Lucknow, Ghazipur and Kannauj in rain-related incidents.

As many as 18 people died across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Of this, four deaths each were reported from Unnao and Faizabad, while two each were reported from Gonda and Rampur. One death each was reported from Auraiyya, Hardoi, Meerut, Etah, Ghazipur and Kaushambi.

Nine deaths were reported on 4 September. Of this, two were in Faizabad and one each in Etah, Auraiyya, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Hathras, Raebareli and Ghaziabad.

Similarly, on 3 September, 14 lives were lost in the state. This includes three each in Gonda and Kushinagar, and two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor. One death each was reported in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Unnao.

On 2 September, as many as 10 people died in rain-related incidents in the state. Four deaths were reported from Jhansi, two from Etawah and one each in Firozabad, Raebareli, Auraiyya and Shamli.

On 1 September, there were 16 deaths across Uttar Pradesh, with Shahjahanpur accounting for six deaths, followed by Sitapur, where three people lost their lives. Two deaths each were reported from Amethi and Auraiyya, while one each was reported in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao.