Several parts of Kerala have been lashed by heavy rains since Friday triggering landslides and flood-like situation in several districts

Kerala relived a grim reminder of the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 as unabated rains lashed the state all through Saturday. But the mayhem may still not be over as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood warning in at least five Kerala districts.

Saturday's rain has claimed the lives of at least six people with over a dozen still missing in the state. Toll shot up to nine after three more bodies were recovered from Koottickal in Kottayam district as heavy rains triggered landslides.

Red alert in five Kerala districts, flash flood warning

Meanwhile, a 'Red Alert' has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Ernakulam, Idduki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta in the south and Adilabad in the north.

Low to moderate threat of flash flood has been observed over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad districts of Kerala and Mahe subdivision in the last six hours. Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas. There is a moderate risk of flash flood over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of the coastal and central part of Kerala and Mahe subdivision in the next 24 hours.

“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

NDRF teams dispatched; army, IAF on standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains.

NDRF director general SN Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent "in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala."

One team each has been deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.

A single NDRF team usually has a strength of 47 personnel equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid to rescue affected people and to launch relief operations.

Kerala Minister K Rajan informed the media while in rain-hit Kottayam district that army and Indian Air Force are on stand-by for assistance.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

The chief minister announced that colleges that were to reopen from 18 October should now only open from 20 October. It was also decided that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be avoided till 19 October.

