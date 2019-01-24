Toll in Gurugram building collapse rises to six; NDRF joins rescue operations in Ullawas village

The toll in the Gurugram building collapse rose to six after two more bodies were recovered from the rubble of a four-storey building Thursday, ANI reported.

#UPDATE Building collapse in Ullawas, Gurugram: Two more dead bodies recovered from the site of collapse. Death toll rises to 6. Operations are still underway. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

Haryana fire and emergency services officials, along with three National Disaster Response Teams (NDRF) reached the site of the collapse in Ullawas village to to assist in the operations. ANI quoted Sanjeev Singla, SDM Gurugram as saying that the building was unstable and was being built "without any technical expertise." He told the news portal that almost 150 people are carrying out rescue operations, and the exact number of people trapped under the debris is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, ANI reported that least five people were trapped under the building. Haryana: More than five people trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Ullawas, Gurugram, early morning today. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Ac1B0JA4ct

Building collapses are not uncommon in the national capital region (NCR). One man succumbed to injuries sustained from a roof collapse in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on 1 October, 2018, The Times of India reported. A similar accident was also reported in July, where two adjacent buildings collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, killing three people.

As per a report from The Times of India, the incident put the spotlight on the increasing illegal constructions across the NCR region. According to the report, a building must have a maximum height of 15 metres, depending on the strength of the land. The report estimates that at least a thousand buildings in Gurugram are above 25 to 40 metres in height, leaving them vulnerable to accidents.

With inputs from agencies

