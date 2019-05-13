Toll in Cyclone Fani rises to 64, Puri suffers 39 fatalities; govt estimates extensive damage to power infrastructure, kutcha houses

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in Odisha due to cyclone Fani has touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39 according to official estimates released by the Odisha government on Saturday.

Puri was followed by Khordha (9), Cuttack (6), Jajpur (4), Mayurbhanj (4) and Kendrapada (3) in the casualty list. According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty-five lakh people were adversely affected by 'Fani' in the state.

Massive damage to power infrastructure in the state particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada has also been reported. 5,030 Kilometers of 33 KV lines, 38,613 km of 11 KV lines, 64,304 distribution transformers, and 79,485 km of LT lines are reportedly damaged across the state.

"In Puri district, extensive damages have occurred to kutcha houses. As per report received so far 1,89,095 houses damaged in Puri. Structures of temporary street vendors have been completely damaged. 160 people injured and admitted to hospital for treatment. Special Circuit House Puri, Office and Residence of SP and Collector have been badly damaged like many other buildings," a state government statement said. "Huge numbers of trees have been uprooted resulting in disruption of road communication. Khordha and Bhubaneswar city have been severely affected," it added.

The government informed that road communication in Ganjam and Gajapati have been completely restored. While road clearance and restoration work in other districts including Bhubaneswar city continue. Besides, the state government has claimed to restore 100 percent water supply to Cuttack, Khordha, and Jatni. Also, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Nimapara have already achieved cent percent restoration of water supply. Cyclone Fani which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May left a trail of destruction in the state.

