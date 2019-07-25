Toll in Bihar flood rises to 123; 10 killed in Sitamarhi, five in Madhbubani districts following heavy rainfall

Patna: The toll in Bihar flood rose to 123 on Wednesday with 17 people losing their lives, as the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall.

According to the state disaster management department, the toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.

After a brief let-up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.