Toll due to landslide in Kerala's Kavalappara mounts to 11; rescue operations by NDRF, fire service personnel ongoing

Malappuram: At least 11 people have been killed and around 50 others are missing after a landslide hit Kavalappara village of Malappuram district on Thursday following incessant rains in the region, regional fire officer Siddakumar said on Sunday.

The death toll is expected to rise, he said, adding that around 25 to 26 houses have been destroyed.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8 pm.

"Eleven bodies have been recovered from the debris. Of two bridges in the area, one collapsed. We had to take the bridge which is partly in working condition to reach Kavalappara," Siddakumar said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting his constituency Wayanad, said that rescue operations are underway but more help is required.

I visited Kavalapara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam. Several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately.

Personnel of the fire service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local people are involved in the rescue operations.