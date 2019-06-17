Toll due to encephalitis in Bihar rises to 100; 83 children of total died at one hospital in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: At least 100 children have lost their lives due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, officials said on Monday.

Sunil Kumar Shahi, the medical superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), said, "The toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur has risen to 100."

According to official data, 83 children died at SKMCH, and 17 lost their lives at Kejriwal hospital in the city.

In the wake of the fatalities due to encephalities, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches.

Last week, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey had said the team formed to ascertain the cause of this disease concluded that sleeping empty stomach at night, dehydration due to humidity and eating lychee on empty stomach were some of the causes of encephalitis.

