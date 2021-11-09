Toddler goes vegetable shopping with list in hand, floors netizens with cuteness; watch video here

Social media users felt that the video highlights the correct value of maintaining to-do lists and teaching kids the importance of time management

Social media never fails to surprise or make you smile when it comes to videos featuring little babies or kids. One such clip showing a toddler who is going vegetable shopping with his grandmother is winning hearts online.

In the video, the adorable toddler identified as Kabir is seen carrying a vegetable bag and has his shopping list in his hands ready with him. Before he could leave for the market, his mother makes sure to double-check as to what all vegetables are included on his list.

The child, in the clip, is captured reciting his list of things in his cute voice. He pleasantly mentions the vegetables, mispronouncing most of the names. The video was shared on Instagram by username “@tintinkabacha”.

Kabir also knew about money since he was aware that he and his grandma had hundred rupees each. “Where is your list? What have you mentioned in it?” the mother asks. To which the child replies saying, “tomato, broccoli, capsicum and mushroom”.

Soon, the mother again questions the child, how much money do you have and is it enough? Then, the kid replies saying he has 100 rupees. This cute video will certainly melt your heart.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

The video has gone viral and social media users are completely taken with the kid’s cuteness and politeness. People feel that the video highlights the correct value of maintaining to-do lists and teaching kids the importance of time management.

Since being posted online, the video is winning hearts on social media. One user pointed out the kid’s mature smile while saying bye, another user noticed how alert he was in checking the list and money he had with him before he left the house.