TNUSRB SI result declared at tnusrbonline.org; check list of candidates shortlisted for viva voce

TNUSRB SI result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board on its official website tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates who have appeared for the TNUSRB Sub Inspector (SI) of Police recruitment exam 2019 can check their score and qualifying status on the portal.

According to Scroll, the candidates who have qualified the exam have been declared eligible for viva voce for recruitment of SI of Police (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police). The viva voce will be of 10 marks for both under the open and departmental quota.

The schedule including date viva voce round will be released soon along with the admit card by the board on its official website.

As per Jagran Josh, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 969 vacancies of Sub Inspector through Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

The board had conducted the recruitment exam on 12 and 13 January 2020 at various centres across the state.

The number of candidates who have been called for viva voce are in the ratio of 1:2 of the vacancy.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for SI of Police will be remunerated between Rs 36,900 and 1,16,600.

Steps to check TNUSRB SI recruitment result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's official website: tnusrbonline.org,

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, “List of candidates eligible for viva voce (Enrolment No.wise)” or “List of candidates eligible for viva voce (roster wise)”

Step 3: The TNUSRB SI result 2019 will open on your screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Look for your name and roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout.

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result (Enrolment wise).

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result (Roster wise)