TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Provisional selection list, cut-off marks released at tnusrbonline.org
The recruitment is for a total of 969 vacancies for three posts namely SI Police Taluk, SI Police Armed Reserve, and SI Police Tamil Nadu Special Police
The result for the Sub Inspector Police 2019 exam has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).
The provisional selection list has been released for character and antecedents verification and medical examination of the qualified candidates. A cut-off marks list for open and departmental quota has also been released by the recruitment board.
Steps to download the TNUSRB SI Police 2019 provisional selection list:
Step 1: Visit the website tnusrbonline.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Final Provisional Selection List and Cut-off Marks'
Step 3: The two documents will open in new tabs. You can check the list for your roll number
Step 4: Download the 'Final Provisional Selection List and cut off marks' list
Step 5: Take a print out of both the documents for future reference
There were four stages for the recruitment process starting from the written test, PMT/ET/PET, Viva Voice, and special marks (for sports, NCC, NSS).
For the open quota examination, the written paper was of 70 marks, however, for the departmental quota examination, it was of 85 marks.
The recruitment notification was released on 8 March, 2019. The viva voice for the TNUSRB SI Police 2019 was conducted from 23 February to 2 March.
