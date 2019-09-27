TNUSRB result 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Board announces results; check tnusrbonline.org for further details

TNUSRB result 2019 declared | The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the results for the posts of Grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen.

Candidates who appeared for the examination for the post of Grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen can check their results on the official website — tnusrbonline.org

The abovementioned examination was conducted on 25 August, 2019, across several centres in the country.

Here are the steps to check the TNUSRB result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Common - recruitment 2019 (gr. II police constables, gr. II jail warders, firemen)"

Step 3: After a new window opens, log in via your User ID and password, and click on 'Log in'

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future purposes.

Along with the results, the applicants can also check out the answer key to the examination, the cut-off marks and the list of candidates eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test (ET).

For further help, candidates can contact the TNUSRB via the helplines given on the website —

For technical related queries: 044 - 40016200, for application form clarifications: 044-28413658, 9499008445, 9176243899, 9789035725, and for payment related queries: 044 - 28308963, 044 - 28308972, 044 - 28308955, 044 - 28413658