TNUSRB police constable answer key 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org; raise objections by 23 Dec

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the preliminary answer key for the Police constable 2020 written examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the test can match their responses against the answer key available on the TNUSRB's official website — tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 23 December, 2020, up to 6 pm.

"Any dispute/objection in Questions/Answers with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner Office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8," read the notification on the official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the TNUSRB Police constable preliminary answer key 2020 has been released in PDF format.

A report by Scroll said that candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for physical measurement test/ physical efficiency round and Viva Voce before the final selection.

Steps to check TNUSRB Police constable recruitment exam answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board — tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the TNUSRB Police constable exam preliminary answer 2020 will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check the answer and raise objections, if any, by the last date.

Candidates can also access the direct link to check TNUSRB Police constable exam answer key 2020 by clicking here or copying the URL (https://tnusrbonline.org/pdfs/CR-2020_Preliminary_Answer_Key.pdf) and pasting it on there web browser's address bar and pressing enter.

Through the recruitment drive, TNUSRB aims to fill 10,906 vacant posts of police constables.