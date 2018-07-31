You are here:
TNPSC Result 2018: TNPSC Group 4 results declared; check at tnpsc.gov.in

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 11:41:41 IST

The result of the Combined Civil Services Exam-4 Group 4 services 2015-2018 written exam has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday. The results are available on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on 11 February in around 7000 centers in which more than 20 lakh candidates participated, according to Scroll.

How to check the TNPSC 2017 Group 4 result

- Log in to the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

- Click on either Server 1 or Server 2 on the page.

- Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page.

- Enter the registration number and click on ‘Submit’.

- The result with marks obtained and the rank will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

According to NDTVTNPSC Group 4 recruitment is conducted to select employees for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service,


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 11:41 AM

