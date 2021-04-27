If in case any candidate is not satisfied with the answer keys, then they can raise objections against till 5.45 pm on 3 May

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday, 27 April released the answer keys for various TNPSC exams 2021.

Candidates can check the answer keys by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Aspirants who have appeared for the exams must know that the tentative answer keys are for the following posts:

- Assistant Director of Horticulture

- Horticultural Officer

- Assistant Agricultural Officer

- Assistant Horticultural Officer

- Agricultural Officer

If in case any candidate is not satisfied with the answer keys, then they can raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections is 3 May till 5.45 pm.

To be noted, all the objections or views received with evidence will be placed before the expert committee for the finalisation of the answer keys.

These steps can be followed by candidates to download TNPSC Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the ‘What’s New’ link available

Step 3: Following this, a new page will open where candidates can click on the ‘TNPSC Answer Key 2021’ link that will be available

Step 4: A new PDF file will open; candidates can check their answers

Step 5: Download the answer key and keep a hard copy for further need or use (if required)

Here’s the direct link.

Only after the completion of the entire selection process, the final answer keys will be published on the website. Meanwhile, candidates should keep a check on the tsite for all the updates or information regarding the results.