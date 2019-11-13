TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission releases scores on tnpsc.gov.in; exam to fill over 6,400 vacant posts

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 on Tuesday on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket handy while checking the result. Scores can be checked by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Latest Result

Step 3: Click on TNPSC Group 4 result 2019

Step 4: A new window will open, click on any of the two server links

Step 5: Enter registration number

Step 6: Download your Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 4 Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

The TNPSC had held the examination on 1 September and the result was to be released in December. Around 15 lakh aspirants had filled applied for the examination, which was held to fill 6,491 vacant posts, including those of the village administrative officer, junior assistant, bill collector, field surveyor, draftsman, typist and steno-typist.

According to Indian Express, about 13.59 lakh candidates appeared for the Group 4 examination at 5,575 venues across the state. Chennai registered the largest number of candidates — 1.25 lakh candidates of which, 90,200 appeared for the examination. The Nilgiris district reported the lowest number of candidates with 7,341 applicants registered while only 5,940 were present.