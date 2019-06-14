TNPSC Group 4 2019 notification released: Vacancies and exam dates announced by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission available on tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 2019 notification released | The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 notification has been released on the official website of the state commission.

Candidates can check the vacancies and exam dates on the TNPSC's official site — tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 exam will be conducted for a total of 6,491 vacancies for eight posts. The examination will be conducted for direct recruitment to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination-IV on 1 September, 2019. 14 July, 2019 is the last date for the candidates to submit the application form.

TNPSC Group 4 exam will be conducted for a total of 6491 vacancies for eight posts. Click on http://tnpscexams.in/ for current notifications. Here is a link of instructions that candidates must follow.

Here is a list of vacancies post wise:



Village Administrative Officer: Posts - 397

Junior Assistant (Non- Security): Posts - 2,688

Junior Assistant (Security): Posts - 104

Bill Collector, Grade-I: Posts - 34

Field Surveyor: Posts - 509

Draftsman: Posts - 74

Typist: Posts - 1901

Steno-Typist (Grade-III): Posts - 784



Here are some important dates for the TNPSC Group 4 2019 notification:



Last date for submission of online application is 14 July, 2019.

Last date for payment of examination fee through the bank (State Bank of India/ HDFC Bank) or post office: 16 July, 2019.

Date and time of written examination: 1 September, 2019, 10 am to 1 pm

Here is the eligibility criteria for TNPSC Group 4 2019



As per the official notification, the candidate must have passed SSLC Public examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary courses of studies or to college courses of studies.

For the posts of Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade III), candidates must have passed the Government Technical Examination both in typewriting and in shorthand: Higher/ Senior Grade in Tamil and English OR Higher/ Senior Grade in Tamil and Lower/Junior Grade in English OR Higher / Senior Grade in English and Lower/ Junior Grade in Tamil.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'latest notification' under the Notifications tab on the website, and select the required link to register here : http://tnpsc.gov.in/latest-notification.html

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter requisite details and click on 'submit'

Step 4: : Note the registration number generated.

Step 5: Click on 'Apply'. The application form will display on the screen.

Step 6: Fill up the application form and click on submit button

Step 7: Pay the requisite fee amount

Step 8: Save the fee receipt and take a printout for further reference.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission notifies vacancies for various posts in the Commission’s Website and Newspapers. The number of such vacancies notified by the Commission is only approximate and is liable for modification with reference to vacancy position at any time before or at the time of actual recruitment.

