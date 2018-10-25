TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam hall tickets to be released soon; download from tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will release the hall tickets soon for the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam which is scheduled for 11 November. The hall tickets will be available on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC released the notification for recruitment for 1199 Group 2 posts in various departments. Online registration for the group 2 exam began in August and ended on 9 September.

How to download the hall ticket

- Go to the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

- Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

- Enter the required details.

- Submit and download Group 2 hall ticket.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary examination, main written examination and an interview. The result for the preliminary exam will be released in February and the main exam will be conducted in May next year.