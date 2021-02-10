TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination result declared, check at tnpsc.gov.in

Candidates who cleared the initial examination will now be able to appear the main exam, slated to be held on 28 May to 30 May

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the results of the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination on its official website on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can check their results at tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 1 preliminary exam is on 3 January.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, candidates who cleared the initial examination will now be able to appear the main exam, slated to be held on 28 May to 30 May.

As per the official notification, candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Exam have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as exam fee and upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 16 February to 15 March till 5.45pm in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

Here's how to check the TNPSC Group 1 Result 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to log in to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to check the announcements/press note and then click on the link that reads, 'List of applicants selected provisionally to Main written Examination for appointment by direct recruitment, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020’.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the direct official link and they will be able to see TNPSC Group 1 Result 2021 in PDF format.

Step 4: They need to then search for their registration number in the PDF file and download the TNPSC Group 1 Result 2021 for future reference.

According to a report in Times Now, the commission will notify candidates regarding the documents uploading only through SMS and e-mail. No individual communication will be made through post. Candidates can also check TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key available on the official website.