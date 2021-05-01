TNPSC Departmental Exams 2021: Apply before 28 May; visit tnpsc.gov.in for details
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification regarding the announcement of the Departmental Examination 2021. Interested candidates can apply from 1 May till 28 May. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in to check the eligibility criteria and other important instructions. The exam will be held from 22 June to 27 June.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 3: A new page will open. Again, click on the ‘Registration’ link
Step 4: Register yourself by creating a login id and password
Step 5: Use the credentials to fill the application form
Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the application. Save a copy and take a printout (if required)
Here’s the direct link: https://apply.tnpscexams.in/public/dept-exam-otr?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==
The commission conducts Departmental exams twice a year in the months of May and December. The pattern of the exam paper is based on the syllabus revised in 2017.
This year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the state, the exam will be a computer-based online test. This will be an objective type exam. For descriptive type tests, manual exams will be held on 27 June.
For those departmental exams which require both the objective and descriptive type tests to be undertaken, candidates will have to take the tests separately.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further notifications and updates. The commission has also cautioned the applicants against touts and agents who might make false promises of securing jobs through unfair means. Applicants are advised to report such touts to TNPSC.
