TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 results likely to be released soon; check at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Combined Engineering Services exam 2018 Results is expected to be declared this week. Candidates can check their results on the official website- tnspsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two levels of screening: written exam and interview. The exam was held on 24 February, 2018 for 147 vacancies. The written exam comprised two papers and was conducted at 15 centres.

The posts include that of Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Junior Electrical Inspector and Assistant Engineer.

According to News18, the application process for the TNPSC exam 2018 was completed in December 2017.

As reported by The Indian Express, the TNPSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates through direct recruitment under the Tamil Nadu forest subordinate service for the post of ‘Forest Apprentice’. The aspirants have to pay Rs 150 as registration fee and the last date for submitting online application is 1 August.

The examination fee payment must be made through SBI or Indian Bank by 3 August. The selection process for the forest apprenticeship includes a written exam- from 23 September to 30 September.

An adequate knowledge of Tamil is one of the criterion.

How to check your results:

Step 1: Go to official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Select ‘Result’

Step 3: Type your registration number, roll number

Step 4: PDF file with candidate’s name will be on screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference