TNPSC admit card 2019: Hall ticket for Combined Engineering Service released on tnpsc.gov.in; check steps to download

TNPSC admit card 2019 | Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Engineering Service Monday, (5 August).

Candidates who have registered for the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on 10 August, can check and download their hall tickets from the official portal – tnpsc.gov.in. The admit cards can also be accessed by clicking on this direct link.

Steps to download the TNPSC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in or click on the direct link here

Step 2: From the 'On-line Service' on the homepage, click on the 'Hall ticket download' link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, click on the 'TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam Admit Card' link

Step 4: Enter the log-in details like your application ID and date of birth

Step 5: Download your TNPSC admit card and take a printout of the same for future use

According to reports, the test comprises of two papers – Paper I as Subject Paper and Paper II as General studies.

Paper I will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and Paper-II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm on 10 August.

The website states that the selection process will be done in two successive stages – written examination and oral test or interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test/interview taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.