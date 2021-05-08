The TNPSC Civil Services Exam was set to be held from 28 to 30 May. Along with this, Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam was supposed to take place on 5 June while the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination was to be conducted on 6 June

The Civil Services Exam, Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam, and Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination, scheduled to be held in May and June, have been postponed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The announcement has been made on the official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/.

The TNPSC Civil Services Exam was set to be held from 28 to 30 May. Along with this, Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam was supposed to take place on 5 June while the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination was to be conducted on 6 June.

The new dates for these examinations will be declared later. Candidates should regularly visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, to check for updates related to the exams.

The Civil Services Exam will fill as many as 69 vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for Deputy Collector while 19 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I). For Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), there are 10 vacancies declared by the TNPSC followed by 14 for Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, and 1 vacancy for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

On the other hand, the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination will fill up 536 vacancies of Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Engineer, and Junior Technical Assistat.