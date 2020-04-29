TNPCB Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 242 vacancies for posts of engineer, scientist, assistant, typist extended till 13 May

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has extended the last date of application for 242 vacancies for the post of assistant engineers, environmental scientists, assistants, and typists. Willing candidates who are yet to apply for TNPCB recruitment 2020 can now submit the online applications by 13 May.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.tnpcb.gov.in.

The last date of payment of application fee has also been extended till 13 May 2020, the TNPC Board said.

TNPCB recruitment 2020 exam seeks to fill 78 vacancies of assistant engineer, 70 environmental scientists, 38 assistant (junior assistant) and 56 typists.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online application and payment of the fee was 26 March.

The board has not declared the date and the time for the TNPCB recruitment 2020 examination. It has said that the dates will be notified soon on the website – www.tnpcb.gov.in.

TNPCB recruitment 2020 educational qualification

Assistant Engineer: Candidates applying for the post should have a basic Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering or Environmental Engineering.

They should also hold Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ M.Tech. Environmental Science and Technology awarded by Anna University / M.Tech. Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals awarded by Anna University / M.E. Environmental Management awarded by Anna University.

Environmental Scientist: Those applying for the post should have Master's Degree in Science in any of the disciplines - Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science, Environmental Toxicology, Microbiology, Marine Biology, Bio-Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Botany.

Assistant (Junior Assistant): The candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree and Diploma/Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months.

Typist: Those applying for the post should a Bachelor’s Degree, must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Typewriting Higher Grade in English and Tamil, and Diploma/Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months.

The recruitment notification said that candidates applying for any of the posts should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

TNPCB recruitment 2020: Procedure of selection

Selection will be done in two stages — an online exam followed by an interview. The online exam will be objective type and will be in English only.

The interview will be for the post of assistant engineers, environmental scientists, assistants (junior assistants), while there will be interview and skill test on typing for typists.

For further details on TNPCB recruitment 2020 candidates can visit - https://tnpcb2020.onlineregistrationform.org/TNPCB_DOC/Notification.pdf

