TNEA Rank List 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education to release TNEA rank list today on tndte.gov.in

TNEA Rank List 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will release the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 today (Thursday, 20 June) on the official websites — tndte.gov.in. Alternatively, the TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will also be available on tneaonline.in.

As per a release from the Department of Public Relations, the TNEA rank list will be available till 23 June. The date for counselling would be announced later. Earlier, the TNEA Rank List 2019 was scheduled to be published on 17 June but, it got delayed due to verification process.

In case of any queries, candidates can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015.

Steps to check TNEA Rank List 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website — tndte.gov.in or tneaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'TNEA 2019 link'

Step 3: On the new window, login with your registered Id, password, and captcha

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The TNEA Rank List 2019, TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

As many as 1.33 lakh candidates have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 Entrance Examination and out of this 1.04 lakh candidates appeared in the certificate verification process, News18 reported.

The counseling for admission on engineering seats at Anna University, government or aided colleges in Tamil Nadu will start from 2 July.

