TNEA random number 2020: Tamil Nadu releases 10-digit code for engineering admissions counselling, check tneaonline.org
According to reports, the 10-digit random number has been generated for 1,31,436 candidates who have applied for engineering admissions counselling
TNEA 2020: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee on Wednesday released the unique random number assigned to all the candidates who have applied for admission this year.
Candidates who have applied for TNEA 2020 can check the random number allotted to them on the official website — tneaonline.org.
According to a report by The Times of India, the 10-digit random number has been generated for 1,31,436 candidates who have applied for engineering admissions counselling.
The random numbers have been allotted to break the tie when two or more candidates score the same marks while ranking.
As many as 1,60,834 candidates have registered for TNEA 2020 counselling of which 1,31,436 have paid the fees for the process, the report quoted officials as saying. So far, 1,14,206 candidates have uploaded the documents, the officials said.
A report by Careers 360 said the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has also sent the TNEA 2020 random numbers to candidates on their registered email address and on their mobile numbers.
After the TNEA random numbers 2020 is released, candidates will be able to proceed to the next step of uploading and verification of certificates.
The department will publish the rank list and the counselling for special reservation, special category, and General category, which will be conducted online.
Steps to check TNEA Random Number 2020 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA — tneaonline.org
Step 2: Login using your email ID and password
Step 3: TNEA random number 2020 will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.
TNEA 2020 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering (B.E and B.Tech) courses government and government aided engineering colleges, University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by self–financing engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.
