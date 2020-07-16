TNEA 2020: Tamil Nadu begins registration for enginering admission; apply before 16 August at tndte.gov.in
The Tamil Nadu government has established 52 service centres across the state to help the students while filling the applications and during the online counselling.
The Tamil Nadu government has released the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. The online registration has already begun.
As per a report by The Times of India, the last for engineering counselling is 16 August. The report mentioned Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan saying that the certificate verification, special counselling for differently abled and supplementary counselling will be conducted online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The engineering rank list will be released on 7 September and general counselling will be held from 17 September to 6 October.
As per a report by The Hindu, candidates can register for counselling by visiting the websites - www.tneaonline.org and www.tndte.gov.in.
The report added that as of now, 465 colleges had registered for counselling but the numbers are expected to increase as colleges have time till 15 August to add seats.
In 2019-20 academic year, 536 colleges with 2,26,385 seats, had participated in counselling. The number of government seats was 1,49,821. A total of 1,08,932 seats had been filled.
Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry would remain the core subjects for deciding the cut-off marks.
Speaking about conducting the semester exams, the education minister said that the state government would take a call after getting the report from the expert panel.
The 11-member committee under the Higher Education Secretary has been constituted to assess the feasibility of conducting end-semester exams. The education minister said that the committee will consult the Governor/Chancellor, the Hindu report added.
According to a report in Times Now, TNEA is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, to offer admissions to candidates in various engineering colleges in the state. The exams are conducted in an online mode.
