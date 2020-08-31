TNDTE Results 2020: Tamil Nadu directorate declares polytechnic diploma scores, check tndte.gov.in

It is important to note that the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) also released the results for the Typewriting (English and Tamil) and Accountancy exams

TNDTE Results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma exams on Monday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official site of the directorate at — tndte.gov.in.

Results of the first-year and second-year exams have been announced.

The polytechnic exam was conducted by the TNDTE in the state in April, reports said. While 64,128 students have cleared the second-semester tests, as many as 94,332 students qualified the fourth-semester exams.

It is important to note that the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) also released the results for typewriting (English and Tamil) and for Accountancy exams have been also released by the directorate.

Here is how you can view and download the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma results 2020:

Students need to first visit the official site of the TNDTE or simply click on the direct link tndte.gov.in.

Once there, select the link on the homepage that says ‘TNDTE Result for April exam 2020 link’. Candidates will be redirected to another webpage where they need to enter a few login details.

Upon successful logging in, the mark sheets for the polytechnic diploma exams will appear. Candidates can check the results and download the file for future references

According to a Times of India report, the marks for the polytechnic exams were awarded on the basis of internal assessment and marks secured in previous semesters as the final exams were cancelled due to the viral pandemic.

While internal assessment carried 70 percent of the weightage, previous semester performance had 30 percent weightage. The report also added that a total of 1.58 lakh students have cleared the April 2020 exams.

Meanwhile the third year students or the sixth semester students will have to appear for the exams.