TNDTE Diploma Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education declares scores on official website tndte.gov.in

TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Diploma Results have been released on the official website of – tndte.gov.in. However, due to heavy traffic, the official website is momentarily down.

TNDTE conducts diploma examinations twice a year – once in April, the results of which are released in June and the other in October, the results of which are released in January, noted The Indian Express.

How to download TNDTE Diploma Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDTE – tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TNDTE Diploma October Results'

Step 3: Candidates must enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth, and click submit

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Candidates are also advised to download the TNDTE Diploma Result for future reference

According to reports, the results were earlier expected to release in December but, were later postponed till January. Candidates will be asked to provide their respective registration number, roll number, and date of birth while checking their score.

About Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education:

The TNDTE was established on 14 October, 1957. After bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat the Higher Education Department was formed in 1997.

