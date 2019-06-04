TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 Declared: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education announces diploma result, check tndte.gov.in

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 Declared | Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the diploma results for April 2019. The students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results for the second, fourth and sixth semester today. The results are available on the official website: tndte.gov.in

The examinations for diploma courses were held between the months of March and April this year.

The TNDTE diploma examinations are conducted twice a year, one of which is conducted in the month of October and the other in April.

TNDTE usually declares the diploma results by the end of May. However, this year it was delayed by a few days. TNDTE had already declared on their website that the result for the April exam shall be announced today.

Steps to check the TNDTE diploma result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the TNDTE official website at tndte.gov.in or at intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the diploma results

Step 3: Enter the required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Hit Submit

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print out of it.

According to NDTV, Polytechnic institutes in Tamil Nadu will re-open after the summer vacation on 17 June while the I year full time and part time classes will begin on 24, 2019.