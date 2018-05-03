TNDGE results 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th HSC plus 2 result declared; check score on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Examination Results or Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination at 9.30 am today.

The DGE released the Class 12th Examinations 2018 results on the official websites dge1.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The Class 12th examinations were conducted from 1 March to 6 April, 2018. In 2017, the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results were declared on 12 May. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1 percent, as compared to 91.4 percent in 2016.

Steps to check the results

-Go to official website tnresults.nic.in

-Click on the link TNDGE Class 12th Results 2018.

-Enter registration number.

-Save the number and print the result for future reference.