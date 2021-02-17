TNDGE HSE Exams 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams to begin 3 May, check time table here

Schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on 19 January, after nearly 10 months. Teachers in the state had been demanding an announcement for the board exam schedule

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has revealed that the Tamil Nadu state board exams higher secondary second-year exam (HSE) or class 12 exams will be conducted from 3 May onwards.

The tests were held in March 2020. However, this year, the boards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per The Indian Express, the exams will be held from 10am to 1.15pm and candidates will get 10 minutes to read the paper, once the question paper is distributed.

As per the report, more than eight lakh students are scheduled to appear for the examinations this year.

Here is the Tamil Nadu HSC time table 2021:

· 3 May: Language

· 5 May: English

· 7 May: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics

· 11 May: Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

· 17 May: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Texrile and dress designing, Food service management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (general), Nursing (Vocational)

· 19 May: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and statistics, Basic electrical engineering, Basic electronics engineering, Basic civil engineering, Basic automobile engineering, Basic mechanical engineering, Textile Technology, Office management and secretaryship

· 21 May Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

In 2020, a total of 7,99, 717 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams out of which 7,20,209 have passed. The overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam was 92.34 in 2020.