TNDGE HSE Exams 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams to begin 3 May, check time table here
Schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on 19 January, after nearly 10 months. Teachers in the state had been demanding an announcement for the board exam schedule
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has revealed that the Tamil Nadu state board exams higher secondary second-year exam (HSE) or class 12 exams will be conducted from 3 May onwards.
The tests were held in March 2020. However, this year, the boards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per The Indian Express, the exams will be held from 10am to 1.15pm and candidates will get 10 minutes to read the paper, once the question paper is distributed.
As per the report, more than eight lakh students are scheduled to appear for the examinations this year.
Here is the Tamil Nadu HSC time table 2021:
· 3 May: Language
· 5 May: English
· 7 May: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics
· 11 May: Physics, Economics, Computer Technology
· 17 May: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Texrile and dress designing, Food service management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (general), Nursing (Vocational)
· 19 May: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and statistics, Basic electrical engineering, Basic electronics engineering, Basic civil engineering, Basic automobile engineering, Basic mechanical engineering, Textile Technology, Office management and secretaryship
· 21 May Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography
https://indianexpress.com/article/education/tndge-hsse-exams-from-may-3-check-date-sheet-dge-tn-gov-in-tnresults-nic-in-7192143/
In 2020, a total of 7,99, 717 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams out of which 7,20,209 have passed. The overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam was 92.34 in 2020.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab
The team found no proof of the disease spreading earlier than the initial outbreak in the second half of December 2019.
In LS, Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget laid path for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, alleges Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man'
Sitharaman said the challenges of the pandemic did not deter government from undertaking reforms for maintaining long term goals of the country
Piyush Goyal says students can travel in Chennai suburban trains from 15 Feb, advises strict adherence to COVID guidelines
However, students are required to carry a valid photo identification card issued by their educational institutions and produce these while purchasing tickets or passes