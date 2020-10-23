TNAU 2020: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University releases merit list for admission to UG courses at tnau.ac.in

The cut-off score to qualify the TNAU exam and apply for admission to undergraduate courses is 199.5 this year

TNAU 2020: The TNAU rank list 2020 for undergraduate (UG) programmes has been released by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on its official website — tnau.ac.in. The rank list has been declared in the form of PDF document.

The rank list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in their qualifying examination. The cut off score for TNAU 2020 for admission to UG courses is 199.5, Careers360 reported.

The special reservations rank list will be declared by the University on 28 October.

The TNAU UG rank list 2020 mentions the candidate's name, category, registration number, score and rank.

As per a report by Times Now, TNAU received nearly 50,000 applications this year for admission on 4,700 seats for 10 undergraduate courses offered by the varsity. This year 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges will be offering seats in TNEA UG programmes.

Steps to check and download TNAU UG rank list 2020

Step 1: Go to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Admission 2020 official website - tnauonline.in.

Step 2: Tap on Undergraduate link.

Step 3: On a new page, link on the link that reads, "TNAU UG Admission Overall Rank list."

Step 4: The rank list will open in PDF format. Check for your name before saving and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to check TNAU UG rank list 2020.

The undergraduate programmes offered to candidates under TNAU include BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry BSc (Hons) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Hons) Sericulture, BTech (Agriculture Engineering).

It also offers courses in B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Biotechnology), BTech (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Sc (Hons) Agri-Business Management.