TNAU 2020 Diploma admission: Rank list to be released soon, check at tnauonline.in

Once the rank list is released, candidates who have been selected for admission will be able to apply for the counselling process

TNAU Diploma admissions 2020 rank list will be released today (29 October) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on its official website - tnauonline.in

As per a report by Scroll, TNAU rank list 2020 will be released around 5 pm. After the rank list is released, the counselling process for admission to Diploma courses offered at affiliated institutions will commence.

The details including counselling dates and times will be released soon at TNAU's official website.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the TNAU Diploma admissions 2020 online registration process was held between 10 and 16 October. Candidates were allowed for receipt of filled in application by post was 21 October.

Steps to check TNAU Diploma rank list 2020:

Step 1: Log on to TNAU official website - tnau.ac.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions TNAU Diploma rank list 2020

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen.

Step 4: Save the rank list and take a print.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates appearing for TNAU 2020 counselling process will be required to carry original document including mark sheet of HSC/ equivalent qualifying exam, conduct certificate from head of the education institution in which they have last studied, transfer certificate from the head of the education institution from the last institution.

Students who have not pursued their class 10, 11 and 12 from Tamil Nadu will be required to furnish certificate of permanent residence of the state in the prescribed format.