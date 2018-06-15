You are here:
TN TRB results 2018 declared: Check results for special teacher posts exams on trb.tn.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 15, 2018 16:07:35 IST

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has declared the results for the Special Teacher posts exam on its official website. Applicants can check the results on trb.tn.nic.in. The recruitment exam was held on 23 September 2017 and the answer key were released out a month later.

Here is how you can check your TN TRB 2018 results:

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN TRB result link
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 4: Download and take a print out if needed.

Vacancy Details

  • Special Teachers (Physical Education) – 663 posts
  • Special Teachers (Drawing) – 327 posts
  • Special Teachers (Music) – 86 posts
  • Special Teachers (Sewing) – 249 posts

Selection process:

The applicants who have cleared the exam will now be called for certificate verification. A merit list based on both the stages will be prepared and a final selection will be done from the list.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:07 PM

