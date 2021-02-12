TN TRB Recruitment 202: Application opens for 2,098 PG Assistant, Physical Education Directors Grade I posts on trb.tn.nic.in

The recruitment exams will be conducted on 26 and 27 June, 2021. Applicants can submit their application forms till 25 March

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) released an official notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade I in various departments on Thursday.

The board is looking forward to recruiting candidates in the school education division and other departments. The notification has been released for the academic year 2020-2021.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the posts are advised to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu TRB trb.tn.nic.in to apply for the posts within the last date.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the recruitment exams will be conducted on 26 and 27 June, 2021. Applicants can submit their application forms till 25 March.

The report added that the recruitment drive aims to fill as many as 2,098 vacancies. Of the total, 1,863 posts are current vacancies while 235 seats are for backlog vacancies.

There are specific age restraints and education qualification criteria in place. Candidates must be within the stipulated age bracket and have the required educational degrees in order to be considered a valid application.

A report by Times of India has cited Section 6 of Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Services to state that no person shall be eligible for appointment to the posts if they are of 40 years of age or more on 1 July, 2021.

All the candidates must produce a postgraduate degree after the completion of any Higher Secondary course or its equivalent and a degree (10+2+3+2) from any university or institution which is recognised by the University Grants Commission.

The Bachelor and Master degrees must have been obtained from an institution recognised by the UGC and the courses must have been duly permitted by any competent authority.

Moreover, all the applicants must possess adequate knowledge of Tamil in order to be considered for the posts.