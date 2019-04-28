TN SSLC 10th Result 2019 Date: Tamil Nadu DGE to announce Class 10 results tomorrow; check your scores on tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the 2019 results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, examinations tomorrow (29 April,2019). The results are expected around 9.30 am. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 results:

Step 1 - Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link that says 'download result'

Step 3 - Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4 - The results will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Around 10 lakh students await their results for the TN SSLC Class 10 exams, which was held between 14 March and 29 March.

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website to check their scores once it is officially declared, the official website of TNDGE faces the risk of crashing. But the students should not panic.

While the temporary glitch or slowdown is being fixed, candidates can use alternative methods to check their SSLC Class 10 results. Some of the alternative websites where the TN SSLC Class 10 Exam results will be made available are dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net.

To pass the SSLC exam, candidates need to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in the theory examinations and 40 marks out of 50 in the practical exams.

In 2018, 10, 01,140 students had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams, of which 4,74,340 were boys and 4,76,340 girls. The overall pass percentage that year was 94.50 percent, which is expected to increase this year.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination had announced the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.

