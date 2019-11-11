TN Seshan, former CEC known for bringing wide-ranging electoral reforms, passes away in Chennai due to cardiac arrest

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan passed away at his residence in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. He was 86.

Born as Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan on 15 December, 1932, in Thirunellai, Palakkad district, Kerala, Seshan held important positions before being appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner by President R Venkataraman in December 1990. A 1995 batch IAS officer, he was appointed as Secretary of Defence in 1988 when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister. Thereafter, he was promoted to cabinet secretary.

He served as the 10th chief election commissioner of India between 1990 and 1996 and came to be widely known for bringing about electoral reforms. During his tenure, Seshan initiated measures to check electoral spending and to monitor campaign speeches for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Seshan was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors, tweeted former CEC SY Qureshi.

Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) November 10, 2019

With inputs from ANI