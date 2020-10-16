TN PWD Recruitment 2020: Apply for 280 Apprentice Posts from 19 Oct to 15 Nov at mhrdnats.gov.in

Those who will be selected will be called for verification of certificates between 1 and 4 December. The list of candidates who will be recruited will be published at boat-srp.com under Organized Events & News Section on homepage in third week of December

Tamil Nadu's Public Works Department (TD PWD) has released online recruitment notification to fill 280 apprentice posts. Willing and eligible candidates can apply at mhrdnats.gov.in.

“PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu invites Online application from eligible Graduate/ Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020), hailing from Tamil Nadu, for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973,” the notification read.

According to a report by Careers 360, the online application process will begin from 19 October. Candidates can register by 15 November. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on 20 November.

Those who will be selected will be called for verification of certificates between 1 and 4 December. The list of candidates who will be recruited will be published at boat-srp.com under Organized Events & News Section on homepage in third week of December.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, of the total posts, 120 posts are for Graduate Apprentices and 160 are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification, applicable to respective disciplines.

Those who get selected for Graduate Apprentices post will be getting monthly stipend of Rs 4,984, while those for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will be getting Rs 3,542 per month.

The notification said that age limit of the candidates will be as per Apprenticeship Rules.

To check eligibility and other details on Tamil Nadu PWD Apprenticeship post, click here: http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/sites/default/files/file_upload/PWD_2020-21_Notification.pdf