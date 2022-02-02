TN MRB Field Assistant recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today; check direct link here

As per the official notification, the vacancies are open to individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 32 years, as on 1 July this year

The deadline to apply for the posts of field assistant notified by the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board TN MRB) ends today, 2 February. Interested applicants can visit the official website at mrbonline.in.

Steps to apply for TN MRB Field Assistant posts:

― Visit the official website at http://mrbonline.in/

― Click on the register/login option given next to the Field Assistant post

― Enter the required details to register and access the TN MRB portal

― Fill in the Field Assistant application, upload the relevant documents and make the fee payment

― Submit the TN MRB Field Assistant application and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

The TN MRB is hoping to fill 174 posts through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the vacancies are open to individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 32 years, as on 1 July this year. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved categories, according to the rules specified in the notice.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 to be eligible for the post. They must also have a certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology Course from any institution recognized by the Director of Medical Education.

Candidates should also be physically fit, with good vision and the ability to do outdoor work. For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates can view the official notice here.

Application Fee:

Candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH)/DW categories need to submit an application fee of Rs 300. For the rest of the categories, the fee is Rs 600.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic ad technical qualifications. As per the official notice, there will be no interview for the recruitment.

Salary:

The salary of field assistant will be in the pay scale of "Rs. 18,200 – 57,900 (Pay Matrix Level - 5)", as per the notice.

For more information regarding the selection process, job description and other details, interested individuals can visit the official website of the TN MRB.