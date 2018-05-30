TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: DGE declares first year scores; check results on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) First year (11th) 2018 exam, better known as the Tamil Nadu Plus One exam or TN HSC plus one examination today.

The DGE released the TNDGE HSC +1 result on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Students will need their hall tickets to check their scores.

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link TNDGE Class 11th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +1 Examination Results

3) Enter registration number.

4) Download and print the result for future reference.

The TNDGE HSC +1 exam was held from 1 March to 16 April. The result of Tamil Nadu Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on 16 May. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.