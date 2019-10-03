TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: TNFUSRC releases hall ticket on forests.tn.gov.in; candidates can download till 6 Oct

TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) on Thursday (3 October) released the admit card of Tamil Nadu forest watcher recruitment exam on their official website – forests.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment notification also mentioned that candidates can download their hall tickets till 6 October. After this date the link of the official website will get deactivated.

It should also be noted that earlier the TN Forest Watcher Admit Card was scheduled to be released on Monday (30 September), however, was deferred till Tuesday due to administrative reasons, as per a notification on the official website.

The TN Forest Watcher Exam 2019 will be conducted in two batches on 4 and 5 October while, the exam on 6 October is scheduled to be held in three batches.

How to download TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website – forests.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Recruitment and Notifications' tab

Step 4: Candidates should select the required option to download their respective admit card

Step 5: Candidates are advised to print or download the admit card for future reference

The TN Forest Department claims that around 2.05 lakh candidates have applied for the post of forest watcher and the recruitment process of 564 Forest Watchers is ongoing.

(The above-mentioned steps to download the admit card have not been independently verified by Firstpost)