TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, SSLC scores on 29 April; check on tnresults.nic.in

TN board exam results 2019 declared | The Tamil Nadu Board has declared the Class 12 HSC results today (19 April) at 9.30 am and the Class 10 SSLC results on 29 April.

Candidates who appeared for the SSLC and HSC board exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. Students can also checked their results on examresults.net.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage. This exam will be held between 3 and 10 June.

According to The Times of India, the Tamil Nadu board also announced that the annual exam results of classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be declared on 2 May.

How to check your TN HSC or SSLC exam results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click either on TN HSC Class 12 results or SSLC Class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

