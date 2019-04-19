TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC results to be declared today at 9.30 am; check your score on tnresults.nic.in

TN board exam results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Board recently announced that it will declare the Class 12 or HSC Board Exam results today (19 April). Though the timing has not been confirmed officially, it is being reported that the result may be announced at 9.30 am.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 or HSC Board exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. Students can also checked their results on examresults.net.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage. This exam will be held between 3 and 10 June.

According to The Times of India, the Tamil Nadu board also announced that the annual exam results of classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be declared on 2 May.

How to check your TN HSC exam results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click either on TN HSC Class 12 results

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

